York folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 91. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 62 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on yorknewstimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 25, 2021 in York, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
People living along the Gulf Coast have gotten used to a consistent pattern of storminess in recent days, but these lightning strikes were still impressive.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 95 though it will…
The York area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 90 though …
York folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 83 degrees. 59 degrees is today's low. It should be a fai…
York folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 85 degrees. 63 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions are ex…
The forecast is showing a hot day in York. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 93 though it…
York folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 83 degrees. 67 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and c…
The York area can expect a hot day. It looks to reach a warm 81 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 63 degrees. Expect periods of s…
For the drive home in York: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 71F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Saturday, York folks should be prepared for high temper…
The York area can expect a sizzling hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 82 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees toda…