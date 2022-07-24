Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 24, 2022 in York, NE

The York area can expect a very hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 84 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The York area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit yorknewstimes.com.
