The forecast is showing a hot day in York. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 93 though it will feel even hotter at 98. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 67 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on yorknewstimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 24, 2021 in York, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
People living along the Gulf Coast have gotten used to a consistent pattern of storminess in recent days, but these lightning strikes were still impressive.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 95 though it will…
The York area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 90 though …
York folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 83 degrees. 67 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and c…
The York area can expect a hot day. It looks to reach a warm 81 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 63 degrees. Expect periods of s…
York folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 83 degrees. 59 degrees is today's low. It should be a fai…
York folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 85 degrees. 63 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions are ex…
For the drive home in York: Scattered strong thunderstorms. Damaging winds and large hail with some storms. Low around 65F. Winds NE at 5 to 1…
This evening in York: Mostly clear skies. Low 67F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Thursday, York folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temp…
For the drive home in York: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 71F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Saturday, York folks should be prepared for high temper…