Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 22, 2021 in York, NE

The York area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 90 though it will feel even hotter at 92. Today's forecasted low temperature is 70 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Breezy conditions are expected this Thursday, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from the South.