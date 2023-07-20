The forecast is showing a hot day in York. It looks like it will be a balmy 81 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 60 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The York area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit yorknewstimes.com.