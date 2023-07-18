Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the York area. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 78 degrees. A 60-degree low is forecasted. There is a 59% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit yorknewstimes.com.