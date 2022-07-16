Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 16, 2022 in York, NE

The York area can expect a hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 85 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 65 degrees. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The York area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit yorknewstimes.com for more weather updates.