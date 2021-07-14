The York area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 90 though it will feel even hotter at 92. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 63 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit yorknewstimes.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 14, 2021 in York, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
York will see warm temperatures this Saturday. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 75 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 60…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the York community. It looks to reach a pleasant 78 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 55 d…
The forecast is showing a hot day in York. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 92 though it…
York folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 88 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 72 degr…
- Updated
As it turns out, the exact opposite is actually true.
People from all over the country are going to Death Valley, California, to experience the heat.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a balmy 88 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 68 degrees today. Expect clear skies …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 82 degrees. A 59-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly…
For the drive home in York: Scattered strong thunderstorms. Damaging winds and large hail with some storms. Low around 65F. Winds NE at 5 to 1…
York's evening forecast: Partly cloudy in the evening with more clouds for later at night. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low nea…