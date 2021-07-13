Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 13, 2021 in York, NE

York folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 88 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 72 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit yorknewstimes.com for local news and weather.