 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 13, 2021 in York, NE

Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 13, 2021 in York, NE

{{featured_button_text}}

York folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 88 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 72 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit yorknewstimes.com for local news and weather.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News