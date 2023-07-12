Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a balmy 86 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 62 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit yorknewstimes.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 12, 2023 in York, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
York folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 89 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is …
York folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a comfortable 73 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 55 degre…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a warm 83 degrees. 61 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the York area. It should reach a mild 76 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 54 degrees. …