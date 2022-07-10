Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 95 though it will feel even hotter at 104. 72 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Breezy conditions are expected this Sunday, with winds reaching 19 miles per hour, coming from the South. Special National Weather Service Alert: Heat Advisory from SUN 12:00 PM CDT until SUN 8:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit yorknewstimes.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 10, 2022 in York, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
“We typically don’t have small supercells inside of a larger rain area,” a weather service official said. “So there were just a couple of pretty unique things about this event.”
While isolated showers and storms are in the forecast, the heat is the big story across the state today. Still hot, but a better chance of rain and possibly severe storms Tuesday. Full details here.
This evening's outlook for York: Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 71F. Winds SE…
For the drive home in York: Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms before midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 73F. W…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 80 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 68 degrees today. Don…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 98 though it wi…
York folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 86 degrees. 68 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly clo…
York's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low 66F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Saturday, York folks should be prepared for high temperatures.…
York folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 84 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 66 degrees. We…
For the drive home in York: A few clouds from time to time. Low around 75F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Tuesday, York folks should be prepared fo…