York will see warm temperatures this Saturday. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 75 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 60 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms today. It's likely to rain today. Models are predicting a 62% chance. Some wind is expected today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 17 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Severe Thunderstorm Watch from FRI 8:45 PM CDT until SAT 3:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit yorknewstimes.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 10, 2021 in York, NE
As temperatures surged past 100 degrees, Bree Oswill gathered all the blankets and towels she could find and taped them to every window that didn't have a shade. She doesn't have central air conditioning and wanted to prevent every bit of sunlight and heat from entering her home.
