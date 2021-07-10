 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 10, 2021 in York, NE

York will see warm temperatures this Saturday. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 75 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 60 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms today. It's likely to rain today. Models are predicting a 62% chance. Some wind is expected today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 17 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Severe Thunderstorm Watch from FRI 8:45 PM CDT until SAT 3:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit yorknewstimes.com for more weather updates.

