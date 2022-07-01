 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 1, 2022 in York, NE

Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a warm 82 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Models are suggesting a 20% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on yorknewstimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

