Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a warm 82 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Models are suggesting a 20% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on yorknewstimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 1, 2022 in York, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
A cold front has temporarily stalled out in Nebraska. When it starts moving again though, showers and storms look likely and a few could be severe. Here's the latest on the timing and threats.
Already hotter today than yesterday across Nebraska, but temperatures will rise even more for Wednesday. As a cold front approaches though, showers and storms will return. Full details here.
Watch now: Hot and windy Wednesday with a chance of severe storms and brush fires in western Nebraska
Hot and windy today, but not much humidity, especially across western Nebraska. This could cause brush fires before storms move in during the afternoon and evening. Here's the latest information.
From 1920 to 2021, here's what summer weather was like, based on data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.
🎧 The Lee Weather Team takes part in two podcast episodes this week, including one that touches on weather myths!
The forecast is showing a hot day in York. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 95. 70 degre…
For the drive home in York: Clear skies. Low 66F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in York Wednesday. Temperatures …
The York area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 90. Today has the makings of a perfect da…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the York area. It should reach a moderate 79 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 55 degre…
For the drive home in York: A few clouds from time to time. Gusty winds diminishing after midnight. Low near 70F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Loo…