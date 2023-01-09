The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in York Monday. It looks like it will be a chilly 47 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 23 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The York area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit yorknewstimes.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 9, 2023 in York, NE
