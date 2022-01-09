 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 9, 2022 in York, NE

It will be a cold day in York, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a bitter 34 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 16 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The York area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit yorknewstimes.com.

