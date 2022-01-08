Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 8, 2022 in York, NE

Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for York today. It looks to reach a nippy 42 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 12 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit yorknewstimes.com.