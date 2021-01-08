 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 8, 2021 in York, NE

Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 8, 2021 in York, NE

It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel even colder at 28.99. We'll see a low temperature of 22 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from the South. Special National Weather Service Alert: Special Weather Statement until FRI 1:00 AM CST. For more daily forecast information, visit yorknewstimes.com.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News