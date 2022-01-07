It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 23 though it will feel even colder at 22. We'll see a low temperature of 17 degrees today. Expect periods of sun and clouds. York could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 20 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit yorknewstimes.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 7, 2022 in York, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Winter storm conditions are expected for parts of Nebraska today and everyone will be dealing with numbingly cold temperatures. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has the latest forecast.
Also, a sharp divide in January temperatures is expected between a colder-than-average north and a mild South. From snow to storms, here's a roundup of today's weather news and forecasts across the country.
.
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 21 though it will feel even colder at 20. 12 degrees is today's…
There were years where blizzards swept in unannounced, covering huge swaths of the country in blankets of snow, while other years brought hurricane-force winds to cities and towns across the nation.
Temperatures in York will be cool today. It should reach a cool 46 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching …
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 5 though it will feel even colder at 4. -10 degrees is today's l…
The governor's office said the state declaration is required before Nebraska can request a federal disaster declaration for public assistance.
The whole gamut of winter precipitation is on the table, from freezing rain to heavy snow.
The frightening wildfire in Boulder County, Colorado, last week was a conspiracy of somewhat routine and unusual circumstances.
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 13 though it will feel even colder at 12. -2 degrees is today's …