Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 6, 2022 in York, NE

It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 10 though it will feel even colder at 9. Today's forecasted low temperature is 2 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Chill Advisory until THU 12:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit yorknewstimes.com.

