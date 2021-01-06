 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 6, 2021 in York, NE

Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 6, 2021 in York, NE

Temperatures will be just above freezing in York today. It looks like it will be a bitter 35 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 28 degrees today. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 58% chance of rain. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from the North. Visit yorknewstimes.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News