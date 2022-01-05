 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 5, 2022 in York, NE

Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 5, 2022 in York, NE

{{featured_button_text}}

It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 13 though it will feel even colder at 12. -2 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 20 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit yorknewstimes.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News