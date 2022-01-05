Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 5, 2022 in York, NE

It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 13 though it will feel even colder at 12. -2 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 20 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit yorknewstimes.com for more weather updates.