It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 31. 21 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit yorknewstimes.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 4, 2023 in York, NE
