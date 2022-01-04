Temperatures in York will be cool today. It should reach a cool 46 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 9 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 19 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on yorknewstimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 4, 2022 in York, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
WINFIELD, Ala. (AP) — Homes and buildings were damaged and trees were blown down as a line of intense thunderstorms rolled across several Sout…
There were years where blizzards swept in unannounced, covering huge swaths of the country in blankets of snow, while other years brought hurricane-force winds to cities and towns across the nation.
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 21 though it will feel even colder at 20. 12 degrees is today's…
Also, a sharp divide in January temperatures is expected between a colder-than-average north and a mild South. From snow to storms, here's a roundup of today's weather news and forecasts across the country.
.
The governor's office said the state declaration is required before Nebraska can request a federal disaster declaration for public assistance.
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 25 though it will feel even colder at 24. 13 degrees is today's…
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 5 though it will feel even colder at 4. -10 degrees is today's l…
Temperatures in York will be cool today. It looks like it will be a bitter 41 degrees. A 16-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies today…
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 27 though it will feel even colder at 26. Expect a drastic drop in tem…
The frightening wildfire in Boulder County, Colorado, last week was a conspiracy of somewhat routine and unusual circumstances.