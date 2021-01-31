 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 31, 2021 in York, NE

It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 31 though it will feel much colder at 21.29. Today's forecasted low temperature is 16 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. York could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. For more daily forecast information, visit yorknewstimes.com.

