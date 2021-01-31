It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 31 though it will feel much colder at 21.29. Today's forecasted low temperature is 16 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. York could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. For more daily forecast information, visit yorknewstimes.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 31, 2021 in York, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 18 though it will feel much colder at 6.84. A 8-degree low is fo…
It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 26 though it will feel much colder at 11.88. Today's forec…
This evening in York: Cloudy with gusty winds. Low 26F. Winds NNW at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible. It might be a good day to stay …
For the drive home in York: Variable clouds with snow showers. Low 8F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Snow accumulations less th…
It will be a cold day in York, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a cold 34 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 26 degre…
It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 29 though it will feel much colder at 13.08. A 18-degree l…
It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 18, though luckily it will feel slightly warmer at 19.75. Today'…
For the drive home in York: A few clouds. Low 18F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Friday, York people should be prepared for temperatures just abov…
It will be a cold day in York, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a nippy 37 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 29 degrees tod…
This evening's outlook for York: Mainly cloudy with snow showers around before midnight. Low 12F. Winds N at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 60%.…