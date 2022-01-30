Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a cool 50 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 24 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit yorknewstimes.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 30, 2022 in York, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the York area. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 56 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatur…
- Updated
A bomb cyclone could hit the U.S. Northeast this weekend. Here's a look at terms like bombogenesis that meteorologists use to describe such big storms.
The Midwest is all too familiar with frigid temperatures, but some cold air outbreaks are worse than others. These five stand out above the rest.
York's evening forecast: Clear. Low near 5F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. It will be a cold day in York Wednesday, with temperatures in the 30s. I…
The Tonga blast fueled a tsunami that caused damage as far away as the U.S. It also generated atmospheric pressure waves that spread around the world.
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 25 though it will feel even colder at 24. We'll see a low temper…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for York today. It looks to reach a cold 40 degrees. 15 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are i…
- Updated
It’s hard to get accurate measurements, but a national network of 8,000-plus volunteers with rulers and specific standards reports after every storm.
Cool temperatures will blanket the York area Sunday. It looks to reach a brisk 48 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 32 degrees. W…
York residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a cold 41 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 21 degrees. Par…