Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 30, 2021 in York, NE

It will be a cold day in York, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a cold 34 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 26 degrees. We will see some morning fog. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. York could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 21 miles per hour, coming from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: Dense Fog Advisory from FRI 9:00 PM CST until SAT 12:00 PM CST. For more daily forecast information, visit yorknewstimes.com.