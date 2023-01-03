It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 31. Today's forecasted low temperature is 24 degrees. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 56% chance of rain. York could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 19 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on yorknewstimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 3, 2023 in York, NE
