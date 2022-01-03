 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 3, 2022 in York, NE

It will be a cold day in York, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a cold 39 degrees. A 22-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit yorknewstimes.com for local news and weather.

