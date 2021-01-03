Temperatures will be just above freezing in York today. It looks to reach a nippy 36 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 27 degrees today. Expect clear skies today. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Dense Fog Advisory from SAT 9:00 PM CST until SUN 9:00 AM CST. Keep an eye on yorknewstimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 3, 2021 in York, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
York people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a cold 33 degrees. 23 degrees is today's low. Expect peri…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in York today. It should reach a cold 34 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 11 degrees. W…
It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 29 though it will feel much colder at 19.9. A 7-degree l…
It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel much colder at 21.31. A 12-degree…
It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 31 though it will feel even colder at 29.62. We'll see a low tem…
Tonight's weather conditions in York: Clear skies. Low 7F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with…
York people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a cold 35 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 18 degr…
For the drive home in York: A few clouds. Low 12F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in York tomorrow. It look…
- Updated
The year 2020 will be noted for some memorable and record-breaking weather.
- Updated
The year 2020 will be noted for some memorable and record-breaking weather.