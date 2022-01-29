Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 29, 2022 in York, NE

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the York area. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 56 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 20 degrees. Expect clear skies today. York could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 17 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit yorknewstimes.com for local news and weather.