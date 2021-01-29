 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 29, 2021 in York, NE

Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 29, 2021 in York, NE

It will be a cold day in York, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a nippy 37 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 29 degrees today. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 10 mph. Visit yorknewstimes.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News