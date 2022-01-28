 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 28, 2022 in York, NE

Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 28, 2022 in York, NE

York residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a cold 41 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 21 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The York area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on yorknewstimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

