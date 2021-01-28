 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 28, 2021 in York, NE

Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 28, 2021 in York, NE

It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 29 though it will feel much colder at 13.08. A 18-degree low is forcasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. Stay in the know. Visit yorknewstimes.com for local news and weather.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News