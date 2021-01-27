It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 18, though luckily it will feel slightly warmer at 19.75. Today's forecasted low temperature is 9 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 5 mph. Visit yorknewstimes.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 27, 2021 in York, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 31 though it will feel much colder at 20.08. Today's forecasted …
It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 18 though it will feel much colder at 6.84. A 8-degree low is fo…
It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 30 though it will feel much colder at 24.87. A 22-degree low is …
It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 26 though it will feel much colder at 11.88. Today's forec…
For the drive home in York: Variable clouds with snow showers. Low 8F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Snow accumulations less th…
It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel much colder at 19.53. A 23-degree…
This evening's outlook for York: Mainly cloudy with snow showers around before midnight. Low 12F. Winds N at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 60%.…
Tonight's weather conditions in York: Snow showers early, with a steadier snow developing late at night. Low 22F. Winds ENE at 10 to 20 mph. C…
For the drive home in York: Mostly cloudy. Low around 25F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with tempera…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for York today. It looks like it will be a crisp 48 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 25 degrees to…