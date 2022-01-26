Temperatures will be just above freezing in York today. It looks to reach a cold 39 degrees. 24 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. York could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 22 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit yorknewstimes.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 26, 2022 in York, NE
