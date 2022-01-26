 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 26, 2022 in York, NE

Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 26, 2022 in York, NE

{{featured_button_text}}

Temperatures will be just above freezing in York today. It looks to reach a cold 39 degrees. 24 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. York could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 22 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit yorknewstimes.com for local news and weather.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News