It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 18 though it will feel much colder at 6.84. A 8-degree low is forcasted. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Warning until TUE 3:00 AM CST. Keep an eye on yorknewstimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 26, 2021 in York, NE
