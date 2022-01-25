 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 25, 2022 in York, NE

Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 25, 2022 in York, NE

{{featured_button_text}}

It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 25 though it will feel even colder at 24. We'll see a low temperature of 5 degrees today. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The York area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit yorknewstimes.com.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News