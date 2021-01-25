 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 25, 2021 in York, NE

It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 26 though it will feel much colder at 11.88. Today's forecasted low temperature is 12 degrees. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 100% chance of precipitation. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Warning from MON 12:00 AM CST until TUE 3:00 AM CST. Stay in the know. Visit yorknewstimes.com for local news and weather.

Local Weather

