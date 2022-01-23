Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 23, 2022 in York, NE

Cool temperatures will blanket the York area Sunday. It looks to reach a brisk 48 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 32 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The York area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit yorknewstimes.com.