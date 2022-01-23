Cool temperatures will blanket the York area Sunday. It looks to reach a brisk 48 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 32 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The York area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit yorknewstimes.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 23, 2022 in York, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Midwest is all too familiar with frigid temperatures, but some cold air outbreaks are worse than others. These five stand out above the rest.
- Updated
After slamming parts of the South and East, a winter storm moved Northeast Monday, while north-central states braced for brutal cold midweek. See the latest.
Power outages are likely during winter weather, especially when large amounts of snow or ice are involved. Here's how to be prepared.
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 20 though it will feel even colder at 19. We'll see a low temper…
2021 saw an exceptional amount of extreme weather in the United States, causing more hardship during an already difficult year. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner breaks down the data.
York folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a chilly 51 degrees. A 27-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in …
Temperatures in York will be cool today. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 48 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 25 degrees.…
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 18. Today's forecasted low temperature is -2 degrees. Wednesday's wind…
A dangerous winter storm combining high winds and ice swept through parts of the U.S. Southeast today, knocking out power, felling trees and fences and coating roads with a treacherous, frigid glaze.
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel even colder at 30. Today's forecasted low tempe…