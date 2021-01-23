 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 23, 2021 in York, NE

It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel much colder at 19.53. A 23-degree low is forcasted. Most likely, the area will see rainfall today. Currently, there is 68% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory from SAT 12:00 PM CST until SUN 12:00 AM CST. Visit yorknewstimes.com for more weather updates.

