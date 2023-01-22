It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 28. We'll see a low temperature of 12 degrees today. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The York area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on yorknewstimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 22, 2023 in York, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
A wintry mix of rain, freezing rain, sleet, and snow for southeast Nebraska Wednesday. All snow for the rest of the state, but a lot of it. Get the latest timing as well as forecast ice and snow totals here.
Quite the variation in snow totals across the area this morning. The snow will end this afternoon, but it will be cold and windy. Find out about wind chills and our next snow chance here.
No snow showers today, but they're coming back! See when our next snow chance will begin, when it will end, and how much will fall in our weekend forecast.
A report says Nebraska experienced five billion-dollar disasters, while a Lincoln-based insurer says hail and wind did nearly $2 billion in damage across the state.
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 30. 21 degrees is today's low. Today's weather forecast is showi…
An employee at the Microtel Inn in Kearney said many people appeared to be prepared for the storm but said shutting down the interstate still caught some travelers off guard.
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in York Tuesday. It looks like it will be a cold 40 degrees. A 26-degree low is forecasted. We w…
Tonight's weather conditions in York: Snow in the evening will transition to snow showers overnight. Low 21F. Winds NNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chanc…
Temperatures in York will be cool today. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 42 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 30 degrees. …
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for York today. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 49 degrees. 35 degrees is today's low. We'll see…