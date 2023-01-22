Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 22, 2023 in York, NE

It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 28. We'll see a low temperature of 12 degrees today. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The York area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on yorknewstimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.