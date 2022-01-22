Temperatures in York will be cool today. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 48 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 25 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on yorknewstimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 22, 2022 in York, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
After slamming parts of the South and East, a winter storm moved Northeast Monday, while north-central states braced for brutal cold midweek. See the latest.
2021 saw an exceptional amount of extreme weather in the United States, causing more hardship during an already difficult year. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner breaks down the data.
Power outages are likely during winter weather, especially when large amounts of snow or ice are involved. Here's how to be prepared.
A dangerous winter storm combining high winds and ice swept through parts of the U.S. Southeast today, knocking out power, felling trees and fences and coating roads with a treacherous, frigid glaze.
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 20 though it will feel even colder at 19. We'll see a low temper…
Winter weather could make travel difficult beginning late this afternoon. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has the latest timing and snow totals.
Temperatures in York will be cool today. It looks like it will be a crisp 47 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low…
York folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a chilly 51 degrees. A 27-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in …
A tsunami warning has been issued for the islands of Tonga., Advisories have also been issued for New Zealand's North Island, the U.S. west coast from California to Alaska, and British Columbia.
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 18. Today's forecasted low temperature is -2 degrees. Wednesday's wind…