It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 30 though it will feel much colder at 24.87. A 22-degree low is forcasted. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at mph. Stay in the know. Visit yorknewstimes.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 22, 2021 in York, NE
