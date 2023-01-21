 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 21, 2023 in York, NE

Temperatures will be just above freezing in York today. It looks like it will be a nippy 33 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 15 degrees today. There is a 45% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit yorknewstimes.com for local news and weather.

