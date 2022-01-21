It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel even colder at 30. Today's forecasted low temperature is 19 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Friday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 19 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit yorknewstimes.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 21, 2022 in York, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
2021 saw an exceptional amount of extreme weather in the United States, causing more hardship during an already difficult year. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner breaks down the data.
Winter weather could make travel difficult beginning late this afternoon. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has the latest timing and snow totals.
- Updated
After slamming parts of the South and East, a winter storm moved Northeast Monday, while north-central states braced for brutal cold midweek. See the latest.
A tsunami warning has been issued for the islands of Tonga., Advisories have also been issued for New Zealand's North Island, the U.S. west coast from California to Alaska, and British Columbia.
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 26 though it will feel even colder at 25. Today's forecasted low tempe…
A dangerous winter storm combining high winds and ice swept through parts of the U.S. Southeast today, knocking out power, felling trees and fences and coating roads with a treacherous, frigid glaze.
Power outages are likely during winter weather, especially when large amounts of snow or ice are involved. Here's how to be prepared.
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 20 though it will feel even colder at 19. We'll see a low temper…
Temperatures in York will be cool today. It looks like it will be a crisp 47 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low…
York folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a chilly 51 degrees. A 27-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in …