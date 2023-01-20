Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 20, 2023 in York, NE

It will be a cold day in York, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a nippy 33 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 20 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on yorknewstimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.