York folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 54 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 26 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. Visit yorknewstimes.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 20, 2021 in York, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures in York will be cool today. It looks like it will be a cold 42 degrees. 26 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clou…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in York Sunday. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 40 degrees. Today's forecasted low temper…
It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 31 though it will feel much colder at 14.89. We'll see a low tem…
York residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a nippy 42 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 27 de…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in York today. It should reach a cold 37 degrees. 26 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun…
York's evening forecast: A few clouds from time to time. Low around 30F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Temperatures in York will be cool tomorrow.…
Lincoln's was rainy, Taft was inaugurated in a blinding snowstorm, and Reagan had both the warmest and coldest of the January inaugurals.
York's evening forecast: Cloudy and windy. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 27F. Winds NW at 25 to 35 mph. It might be a good day …
Temperatures in York will be cool today. It looks to reach a nippy 40 degrees. A 30-degree low is forcasted. We will see a mix of sun and clou…
York's evening forecast: Cloudy early then partly cloudy and windy overnight. Low 36F. W winds at 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph. Wi…