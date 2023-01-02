York people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a cold 34 degrees. 28 degrees is today's low. The area will see heavy rain today. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 95% chance of precipitation. York could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory from MON 6:00 AM CST until TUE 12:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit yorknewstimes.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 2, 2023 in York, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
Staying dry today, but temps won't be as warm thanks to yesterday's cold front. How cold will it get tonight and what's in store for New Year's Eve and New Year's Day? Here's what you need to know.
Cool temperatures will blanket the York area Saturday. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 46 degrees. 27 degrees is today's low. We'll see…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in York today. It looks to reach a bitter 36 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 22 degree…
Temperatures in York will be cool today. It should reach a brisk 47 degrees. 31 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecas…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in York Friday. It looks like it will be a crisp 45 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature …
York residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 44 degrees. 32 degrees is today's low. We'll see …
Snow will be the main story for Wednesday across the state, but that will quickly transition to the wind and extreme cold for Thursday. See how much snow is expected to fall and how cold it will feel here.
🎧 We look ahead to 2023 on the latest episode of Across the Sky!
This evening's outlook for York: Partly cloudy. Low 27F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible. Temperatures in York will be c…
Cool temperatures will blanket the York area Tuesday. It should reach a cold 43 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 27 degrees today. Expe…