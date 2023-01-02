 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 2, 2023 in York, NE

York people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a cold 34 degrees. 28 degrees is today's low. The area will see heavy rain today. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 95% chance of precipitation. York could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory from MON 6:00 AM CST until TUE 12:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit yorknewstimes.com for more weather updates.

