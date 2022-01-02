It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 21 though it will feel even colder at 20. 12 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The York area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Chill Advisory until SUN 12:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit yorknewstimes.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 2, 2022 in York, NE
