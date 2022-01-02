 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 2, 2022 in York, NE

Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 2, 2022 in York, NE

{{featured_button_text}}

It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 21 though it will feel even colder at 20. 12 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The York area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Chill Advisory until SUN 12:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit yorknewstimes.com.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News