It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 30. Today's forecasted low temperature is 15 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 19 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Warning until THU 6:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit yorknewstimes.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 19, 2023 in York, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
A wintry mix of rain, freezing rain, sleet, and snow for southeast Nebraska Wednesday. All snow for the rest of the state, but a lot of it. Get the latest timing as well as forecast ice and snow totals here.
A report says Nebraska experienced five billion-dollar disasters, while a Lincoln-based insurer says hail and wind did nearly $2 billion in damage across the state.
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in York Tuesday. It looks like it will be a cold 40 degrees. A 26-degree low is forecasted. We w…
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 30. 21 degrees is today's low. Today's weather forecast is showi…
A warming trend begins today and will continue through much of the holiday weekend. Rain is coming back though with a cold front. Get all the details on today through MLK Day in our latest forecast.
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for York today. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 49 degrees. 35 degrees is today's low. We'll see…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in York today. It looks to reach a bitter 38 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 27 degree…
Temperatures in York will be cool today. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 42 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 30 degrees. …
Tonight's weather conditions in York: Snow in the evening will transition to snow showers overnight. Low 21F. Winds NNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chanc…
For the drive home in York: Partly cloudy skies. Low around 30F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for York tomo…