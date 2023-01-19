Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 19, 2023 in York, NE

It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 30. Today's forecasted low temperature is 15 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 19 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Warning until THU 6:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit yorknewstimes.com.